Canadian florists running challenge

Hello everyone,

We are a team of bilingual professionals established as florists in Canada. We travel back and forth between France and Canada for our work - we are artisans and we teach young professionals the art of flowers. As part of our 50th anniversary, the Canadian Florists Club has decided to raise money for a cause that is dear to us, which is the Croix Rouge. Every month, we will run a marathon to raise money for our cause, until we reach $10,000. Thank you for your support

Regards,

Flower delivery Canada Club, Vancouver BC